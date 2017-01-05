Petron Engg gains 11%, gets LoI of Rs 33 cr from Shree Cements

The company has received LoI from Shree Cement for civil work of plant building & silos and miscellaneous work at their Orissa grinding project at Cuttack, Orissa of Rs 33 crore.
Buzzing Stocks

Jan 05, 2017, 09.43 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petron Engg gains 11%, gets LoI of Rs 33 cr from Shree Cements

The company has received LoI from Shree Cement for civil work of plant building & silos and miscellaneous work at their Orissa grinding project at Cuttack, Orissa of Rs 33 crore.

Petron Engg gains 11%, gets LoI of Rs 33 cr from Shree Cements

The company has received LoI from Shree Cement for civil work of plant building & silos and miscellaneous work at their Orissa grinding project at Cuttack, Orissa of Rs 33 crore.

Moneycontrol Bureau

Shares of  Petron Engineering Construction gained 11 percent intraday Thursday as it has received Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 33 crore.

The company has received LoI from Shree Cements for civil work of plant building & silos and miscellaneous work at their Orissa grinding project at Cuttack, Orissa of Rs 33 crore.

At 09:29 hrs Petron Engineering Construction was quoting at Rs 147.55, up Rs 9.05, or 6.53 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
Tags  Petron Engineering Construction Letter of Intent Shree Cements
Petron Engg gains 11%, gets LoI of Rs 33 cr from Shree Cements

