Petron Engg gains 11%, gets LoI of Rs 33 cr from Shree Cements

Shares of Petron Engineering Construction gained 11 percent intraday Thursday as it has received Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 33 crore.The company has received LoI from Shree Cements for civil work of plant building & silos and miscellaneous work at their Orissa grinding project at Cuttack, Orissa of Rs 33 crore.At 09:29 hrs Petron Engineering Construction was quoting at Rs 147.55, up Rs 9.05, or 6.53 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil