Jan 05, 2017, 09.43 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The company has received LoI from Shree Cement for civil work of plant building & silos and miscellaneous work at their Orissa grinding project at Cuttack, Orissa of Rs 33 crore.
Petron Engg gains 11%, gets LoI of Rs 33 cr from Shree Cements
