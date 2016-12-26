Panacea launches tetravalent vaccine Easyfour-TT, shares up 10%

Shares of Panacea Biotec surged more than 10 percent intraday Monday as the company launched world's first fully liquid tetravalent vaccine Easyfour-TT in India to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases.
Dec 26, 2016, 06.48 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shares of Panacea Biotec surged more than 10 percent intraday Monday as the company launched world's first fully liquid tetravalent vaccine Easyfour-TT in India to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases.

The tetravalent vaccine is used for active primary immunisation and booster dose against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) and haemophilus influenza type B (Hib).

Easyfour-TT is a sterile and uniform suspension, manufactured using CDAP technology with WHO pre-qualified antigens which ensures good quality, high immunogenicity and less reactogenicity.

Rajesh Jain, joint MD of the company said, "Panacea will remain committed to its mission "innovation in support of life" and continue to provide the latest and most affordable preventive and therapeutic care to patients across the globe."

At 11:28 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 120.80, up Rs 5.90, or 5.13 percent on the BSE.

