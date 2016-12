Share price of Opto Circuits India gained as much as 20 percent intraday Tuesday on order win worth Rs 91 crore.The company and its subsidiaries have received an order worth Rs 91 crore from Philips Health Care for various products manufactured by the Opto Group ofcompanies.Vinod Ramnani, chairman & managing director of Opto Circuits said "These long term contracts help in strengthening our relationship with Philips Health Care".The company is a leading manufacturer of healthcare equipment in India.In 2001, the company has acquired 60 percent stake in Advanced Micronic Devices. The company has acquired Eurocor GmbH in 2006 and completed acquisition of US based Criticare Systems, Inc in April 2008.At 10:12 hrs Opto Circuits India was quoting at Rs 10.87, up Rs 1.61, or 17.39 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil