On January 5, 2017 Nylim Jacob Ballas India Fund III LLC sold 984,000 shares of Vivimed Labs at Rs 94.47 per share on the NSE.Vivimed Labs closed at Rs 99.85.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 121.15 and 52-week low Rs 76.50 on 04 October, 2016 and 09 August, 2016, respectively.