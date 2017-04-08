Nomura Singapore sells 10 lakh shares of Ansal Properties

Nomura Singapore Limited sold 1,011,776 shares of Ansal Properties﻿ at Rs 20.17 per share onn the NSE.
Stocks
Home » News » Buzzing Stocks

Apr 08, 2017, 11.28 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nomura Singapore sells 10 lakh shares of Ansal Properties

On April 7, 2017 Nomura Singapore Limited sold 1,011,776 shares of Ansal Properties at Rs 20.17 per share onn the NSE.

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure closed at Rs 20.45, up Rs 1.75, or 9.36 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 25.25 and 52-week low Rs 13.00 on 05 July, 2016 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

Tags  Nomura Singapore Limited Buzzing Stocks Ansal Properties

