Nomura India Investment buys 7.35 lakh shares of Laurus Labs

On December 19, 2016 Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 7,35,000 shares of Laurus Labs at Rs 477.56 on the NSE.On Monday, Laurus Labs ended at Rs 480.40, up Rs 52.40, or 12.24 percent on the NSE.The Hyderabad-based healthcare company, has listed on the browsers on Monday with premium of 14.5 percent at Rs 489.90 against issue price of Rs 428 on the National Stock Exchange.The pharma company has raised Rs 1,332-crore through initial public offering that was opened during December 6-8, 2016.

The issue was oversubscribed 4.57 times on the huge support from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).