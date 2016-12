Next Orbit Ventures Fund sells 3.84 lakh shares of Bharat Wire

On December 16, 2016 Next Orbit Ventures Fund sold 384,315 shares of Bharat Wire Ropes at Rs 51.10 per share on the NSE.Bharat Wire Ropes closed at Rs 51.00, down Rs 0.55, or 1.07 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 56.50 and 52-week low Rs 38.00 on 01 November, 2016 and 31 May, 2016, respectively.