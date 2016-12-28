New Horizon buys 24.79 lakh shares of Parag Milk Foods

On December 27, 2016 Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited sold 4,96,200 shares of Parag Milk Foods
at Rs 253 on the BSE.
Also, Macquarie Emerging Markets Asian Trading Pte Ltd sold 19,83,352 shares at Rs 253.85.
However, New Horizon Opportunities Master Fund bought 19,83,352 shares at Rs 253.85 and bought 4,96,200 shares at Rs 253 on the BSE.
On Tuesday, Parag Milk Foods ended at Rs 259.30, up Rs 1.30, or 0.50 percent.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 356.70 and 52-week low Rs 202.10 on 13 July, 2016 and 24 May, 2016, respectively.