Natco Pharma up 6% on USFDA approval for Bendamustine injection

The company is planning to launch this drug on November 1, 2019, or earlier under certain circumstances, through its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., in the US market.
Jan 06, 2017, 02.07 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natco Pharma up 6% on USFDA approval for Bendamustine injection

The company is planning to launch this drug on November 1, 2019, or earlier under certain circumstances, through its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., in the US market.

Natco Pharma up 6% on USFDA approval for Bendamustine injection

The company is planning to launch this drug on November 1, 2019, or earlier under certain circumstances, through its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., in the US market.

| 1 Comments
Moneycontrol Bureau

Shares of  Natco Pharma gained nearly 6 percent intraday Friday as it has received final approval from USFDA for Bendamustine injection.

“The company has received final approval for abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) containing a paragraph IV certification filed with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for generic version of Bendamustine Hydrochloride powder for injection, 25 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial (Singe-Dose Vial),” as per company release.

The company is planning to launch this drug on November 1, 2019, or earlier under certain circumstances, through its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., in the US market.

Natco and Breckenridge filed their ANDA with a Paragraph IV certification on the first-to-file date and expect to share 180-day exclusivity with other ANDA first filers.

Cephalon sells Bendamustine Hydrochloride powder for injection, 25 mg/Vial and 100 mg/Vial (Singe-Dose Vial) under Brand name Treanda in the US market.

Treanda is indicated for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Treanda had US sales of approximately USD 133 million for twelve months ending November, 2016, according to IMS Health.

At 13:23 hrs Natco Pharma was quoting at Rs 624, up Rs 26.70, or 4.47 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
Tags  Natco Pharma USFDA Bendamustine injection ANDA Cephalon Treanda

Natco Pharma up 6% on USFDA approval for Bendamustine injection
shareking90
New Member
189 Followers
Natco Pharma

Price when posted: BSE: Rs. 624.55 NSE: Rs. 625.00

book your profit and exit.... this is the best price to exit
