Shares of Nandan Denim rose 15.5 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of increased in investment limit of FIIs/ RFPIs by Reserve Bank of India.“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the investment limits of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) / registered foreign portfolio investors (RFPIs) from default limit of 24 percent to 49 percent of the paid-up share capital of the company under portfolio investment scheme (PIS),” as per company release.Flls/ RFPIs can now invest up to 49 percent of the paid up capital of the company.At 13:18 hrs Nandan Denim was quoting at Rs 122.90, up Rs 12.90, or 11.73 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil