On December 29, 2016 Morgan Stanley Mauritius Company Ltd sold 57,96,775 shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance at Rs 643.08 on the NSE.On Thursday, the share closed down 0.42 percent or Rs 2.70 at Rs 642.35.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 891 and 52-week low Rs 551.10 on 20 October, 2016 and 24 February, 2016, respectively.