On December 22, 2016 Morgan Stanley Mauritius Company Limited sold 25,00,959 shares of Shriram Transport Finance Corporation at Rs 812.99 on the BSE.However, Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore Limited bought 14,00,300 shares at Rs 813.On Thursday, Shriram Transport Finance Corporation ended at Rs 790.90, down Rs 18.45, or 2.28 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,325 and 52-week low Rs 736.50 on 01 August, 2016 and 21 January, 2016, respectively.