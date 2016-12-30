Morgan Stanley sells 19.22 lakh shares of Kalpataru Power

On December 29, 2016 Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte sold 9,29,240 shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission at Rs 248.25 and Morgan Stanley Mauritius Company Ltd sold 9,93,619 shares at Rs 248.25.
Dec 30, 2016, 09.11 AM

On December 29, 2016 HSBC Indian Equity Mother Fund bought 17,18,939 shares of  Kalpataru Power Transmission at Rs 248.25 on the NSE.

However, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte sold 9,29,240 shares at Rs 248.25 and Morgan Stanley Mauritius Company Ltd sold 9,93,619 shares at Rs 248.25.

On Thursday, the share closed up 0.37 percent or Rs 0.90 at Rs 245.65.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 286 and 52-week low Rs 160 on 30 August, 2016 and 12 February, 2016, respectively.
