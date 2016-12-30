Dec 30, 2016, 09.11 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
On December 29, 2016 Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte sold 9,29,240 shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission at Rs 248.25 and Morgan Stanley Mauritius Company Ltd sold 9,93,619 shares at Rs 248.25.
Morgan Stanley sells 19.22 lakh shares of Kalpataru Power
