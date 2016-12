On December 23, 2016 Morgan Stanley Mauritius Company Limited bought 12,322,863 shares of Reliance Defence and Engineering at Rs 53.25 per share on the BSE. However, Valiant Mauritius Partners Limited sold 5,440,691 shares at Rs 53.25 per share on teh BSE.Also, Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore Limited sold 6,882,172 shares of Reliance Defence and Engineering at Rs 53.25 per share on the BSE.Reliance Defence and Engineering closed at Rs 54.45, up Rs 1.30, or 2.45 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 114.00 and 52-week low Rs 48.40 on 28 December, 2015 and 22 November, 2016, respectively.