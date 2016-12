On December 29, 2016 Morgan Stanley Mauritius Company Limited bought 75,56,073 shares of Jai Corp at Rs 67.25 on the BSE.However, Valiant Mauritius Partners Limited sold 34,00,233 shares at Rs 67.25 and Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore Limited sold 41,55,840 shares at Rs67.25.On Thursday, the share closed up 7.07 percent or Rs 4.75 at Rs 71.90.