Morgan Stanley buys 1.13 crore shares of Titan Company

On December 22, 2016 Morgan Stanley Mauritius Company Limited bought 1,13,31,316 shares of Titan Company at Rs 317 on the BSE.However, Valiant Mauritius Partners Limited sold 50,10,379 shares at Rs 317 and Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore Limited sold 63,20,937 shares at Rs 317.On Thursday, Titan Company ended at Rs 309.95, down Rs 9.35, or 2.93 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 445 and 52-week low Rs 296.30 on 07 September, 2016 and 21 November, 2016, respectively.