Morgan Stanley buys 1.13 crore shares of Titan Company

On December 22, 2016 Valiant Mauritius Partners Limited sold 50,10,379 shares of Titan Company at Rs 317 and Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore Limited sold 63,20,937 shares at Rs 317.
Dec 23, 2016, 08.31 AM

Morgan Stanley buys 1.13 crore shares of Titan Company

On December 22, 2016 Valiant Mauritius Partners Limited sold 50,10,379 shares of Titan Company at Rs 317 and Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore Limited sold 63,20,937 shares at Rs 317.

Morgan Stanley buys 1.13 crore shares of Titan Company

On December 22, 2016 Valiant Mauritius Partners Limited sold 50,10,379 shares of Titan Company at Rs 317 and Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore Limited sold 63,20,937 shares at Rs 317.

1 Comments
On December 22, 2016 Morgan Stanley Mauritius Company Limited bought 1,13,31,316 shares of  Titan Company at Rs 317 on the BSE.

However, Valiant Mauritius Partners Limited sold 50,10,379 shares at Rs 317 and Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore Limited sold 63,20,937 shares at Rs 317.

On Thursday, Titan Company ended at Rs 309.95, down Rs 9.35, or 2.93 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 445 and 52-week low Rs 296.30 on 07 September, 2016 and 21 November, 2016, respectively.
Tags  Morgan Stanley Mauritius Company Limited Titan Company Valiant Mauritius Partners Limited Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore Limited

Morgan Stanley buys 1.13 crore shares of Titan Company
rockerstock
Gold Member
23 Followers
Titan Company

Price when posted: NSE: Rs. 311.75

Good investment.. enjoy!
  2 replies

See all

