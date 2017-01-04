MOIL gains 5% after co raises prices of manganese ore by 5-15%

Jan 04, 2017, 12.19 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MOIL gains 5% after co raises prices of manganese ore by 5-15%

As a business practise, MOIL has revised price of various grades of manganese ore for fourth quarter (January-March) effective from January 1, 2017.

MOIL gains 5% after co raises prices of manganese ore by 5-15%

As a business practise, MOIL has revised price of various grades of manganese ore for fourth quarter (January-March) effective from January 1, 2017.

Moneycontrol Bureau

Shares of MOIL gained more than 5 percent intraday Wednesday after the company raised prices of various grades of manganese ore by 5-15 percent.

As a business practise, the company on Tuesday has revised price of various grades of manganese ore for fourth quarter (January-March) effective from January 1, 2017.

"Prices have been increased by 10 percent of all ferro grades of ore and by 15 percent of all grades of SMGR (Mn 30 percent) & SMGR low (Mn 25 percent), the Nagpur-based PSU company said in its filing.

MOIL also raised prices of all chemical grades ore by 10 percent and electrolytic manganese dioxide by 5 percent on the prevailing prices since December 1, 2016.

MOIL produces and sells different grades of manganese ore. At present, the company operates 10 mines, six located in Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra and four in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.

At 11:04 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 380.75, up Rs 13.90, or 3.79 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

Tags  MOIL manganese ore

MOIL gains 5% after co raises prices of manganese ore by 5-15%

