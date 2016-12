MGN Agro Properties buys 58.50 lakh shares of Welspun Corp

On December 21, 2016 Granele Limited sold 58,50,000 shares of Welspun Corp at Rs 77 on the BSE.However, MGN Agro Properties Private Limited bought 58,50,000 shares at Rs 77.On Wednesday, Welspun Corp ended at Rs 79.95, up Rs 4.65, or 6.18 percent on the BSE.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 118 and 52-week low Rs 56 on 28 December, 2015 and 09 November, 2016, respectively.