MGN Agro Properties buys 58.50 lakh shares of Welspun Corp

On December 21, 2016 MGN Agro Properties Private Limited bought 58,50,000 shares of Welspun Corp at Rs 77.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Buzzing Stocks

Dec 22, 2016, 08.23 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MGN Agro Properties buys 58.50 lakh shares of Welspun Corp

On December 21, 2016 MGN Agro Properties Private Limited bought 58,50,000 shares of Welspun Corp at Rs 77.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

MGN Agro Properties buys 58.50 lakh shares of Welspun Corp

On December 21, 2016 MGN Agro Properties Private Limited bought 58,50,000 shares of Welspun Corp at Rs 77.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

On December 21, 2016 Granele Limited sold 58,50,000 shares of  Welspun Corp at Rs 77 on the BSE.

However, MGN Agro Properties Private Limited bought 58,50,000 shares at Rs 77.

On Wednesday, Welspun Corp ended at Rs 79.95, up Rs 4.65, or 6.18 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 118 and 52-week low Rs 56 on 28 December, 2015 and 09 November, 2016, respectively.
Tags  Granele Limited Welspun Corp MGN Agro Properties Private Limited

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
MGN Agro Properties buys 58.50 lakh shares of Welspun Corp

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login