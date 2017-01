Mahanagar Gas launches CNG fuelled 2-wheeler; shares up 3%

Share price of Mahanagar Gas rose 3.6 percent intraday Monday as it has launched CNG fueled two-wheelers in association with Eco Fuel (Indian partners of Lovato, Italy), to contribute pollution free environment, on January 1, 2017."The CNG kit for two wheelers comprises of two CNG cylinders of 1.2 kg each, which can run up to 120 km to 130 km per kg at an approximate cost of 60 paise per km per single fill," as per company release."In the initial phase, the scooters will be retrofitted with a CNG kit manufactured by Lavato," it added.This event also marked the launch of e-wallet payments which can be used at the time of filling CNG.Presently two kit manufacturers ITUK & and Lovato have got two-wheelers CNG kit approved by ARAI, Pune and ICAT, Gurgaon respectively.The company has also launched MGL Connect Mobile App, which will assist consumers to find the nearest CNG station in Mumbai Metropolitan region (MMR) and nearby areas for a convenient refuelling experience.At 10:02 hrs Mahanagar Gas was quoting at Rs 800.60, up Rs 15.15, or 1.93 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil