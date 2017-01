Lypsa Gems gains 4% on order win of Rs 22.3 cr from UAE

Shares of Lypsa Gems and Jewellery gained 4.7 percent intraday Thursday as it has received an order worth Rs 22.3 crore from UAE.The company’s wholly owned subsidiary Lypsa Gems and Jewellery DMCC has received a prestigious new order worth Rs 22.3 crore from customers based out of UAE, for the supply of diamonds and diamond-studded jewellery.This order will be executed over a 9-month period.Jeeyan Patwa, Director, Lypsa Gems and Jewellery said, “We are looking to further strengthen our presence in the International markets across the loose diamonds and jewellery segments.”“We are on track to achieve our vision of profitable growth not only in the international but also the domestic markets and are targeting to become a debt free Company soon,” he said.At 13:54 hrs Lypsa Gems and Jewellery was quoting at Rs 63.15, up Rs 1.05, or 1.69 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil