Jan 05, 2017, 02.43 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The company’s wholly owned subsidiary Lypsa Gems and Jewellery DMCC has received a prestigious new order worth Rs 22.3 crore from customers based out of UAE, for the supply of diamonds and diamond-studded jewellery.
Lypsa Gems gains 4% on order win of Rs 22.3 cr from UAE
