Lupin shares rebound on USFDA nod for anti-hypertensive drug

Lupin shares recovered 2.5 percent from day's low to trade more than half a percent higher after getting approval from the US health regulator for antihypertensive drug.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Buzzing Stocks

Dec 26, 2016, 01.04 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin shares rebound on USFDA nod for anti-hypertensive drug

Lupin shares recovered 2.5 percent from day's low to trade more than half a percent higher after getting approval from the US health regulator for antihypertensive drug.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Lupin shares rebound on USFDA nod for anti-hypertensive drug

Lupin shares recovered 2.5 percent from day's low to trade more than half a percent higher after getting approval from the US health regulator for antihypertensive drug.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 3 Comments
Moneycontrol Bureau

Lupin shares recovered 2.5 percent from day's low to trade more than half a percent higher after getting approval from the US health regulator for antihypertensive drug.

The pharma major has received tentative approval for its Olmesartan Medoximil tablets, 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market in the US, the world's largest drug market.

These tablets are the AB rated generic equivalents of Daiichi Sankyo Inc's Benicar tablets, 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg.

Olmesartan Medoximil tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension, along or with other antihypertensive agents to lower blood pressure.

Benicar tablets had US sales of USD 1.06 billion, according to IMS MAT data of September 2016.

At 11:05 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,455.00, up Rs 9.65, or 0.67 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

Tags  Lupin Olmesartan Medoximil tablets USFDA Daiichi Sankyo Benicar

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Lupin shares rebound on USFDA nod for anti-hypertensive drug
Prasanthtvm
New Member
3 Followers
Lupin

Price when posted: BSE: Rs. 1405.10 NSE: Rs. 1402.95

1150 he he...i dont think so
  4 replies

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login