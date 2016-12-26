Dec 26, 2016, 01.04 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lupin shares recovered 2.5 percent from day's low to trade more than half a percent higher after getting approval from the US health regulator for antihypertensive drug.
Lupin shares rebound on USFDA nod for anti-hypertensive drug
The pharma major has received tentative approval for its Olmesartan Medoximil tablets, 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market in the US, the world's largest drug market.
These tablets are the AB rated generic equivalents of Daiichi Sankyo Inc's Benicar tablets, 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg.
Olmesartan Medoximil tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension, along or with other antihypertensive agents to lower blood pressure.
Benicar tablets had US sales of USD 1.06 billion, according to IMS MAT data of September 2016.
At 11:05 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,455.00, up Rs 9.65, or 0.67 percent on the BSE.
Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar
