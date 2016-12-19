Lupin shares gain 2% on launch of antifungal drug in US

Lupin shares rose nearly 2 percent intraday Monday after the pharma major launched antifungal drug in world's largest drug maket United States.

"....has launched its Voriconazole tablets, 50 mg & 200 mg and Voriconazole oral suspension, 40 mg/mL in the US," the company said in its filing.

Voriconazole tablets and Voriconazole oral suspension are the AB rated generic equivalent of PF Prism C V's Vfend tablets and Vfend oral suspension.

It is indicated for use in patients 12 years of age and older in the treatment of the fungal infections, particularly aspergillosis.



Vfend tablets had US sales of USD 81 million and Vfend oral suspension USD 15.2 million, according to IMS MAT data as of September 2016.

Meanwhile, Bank of America Merrill Lynch prefers Lupin (and Biocon) in the pharma space, which is only large cap company with no pending regulatory issues.

Last month, the US Food and Drug Administration cleared its Goa facility that contributed around 50 percent of US business in FY16.



At 11:48 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,493.80, up Rs 25.25, or 1.72 percent on the BSE.



Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar