Linde India hits 1-yr high, up 16% on parent co & Praxair merger

Industrial gases maker Linde India shares touched a record high of Rs 413.90, up 16.55 percent intraday Wednesday after its parent company and US competitor Praxair decided to merge into new holding company.

"Linde AG and Praxair Inc on Tuesday announced that the companies intend to combine in a merger of equals under a new holding company through an all-stock transaction," the German-based parent company said in a statement.

The companies have signed a non-binding term sheet and expect to execute a definitive business combination agreement as soon as practicable.

"Under the Linde brand, we want to combine our companies' business and technology capabilities and form a global industrial gas leader. Beyond the strategic fit, the compelling, value-creating combination would achieve a robust balance sheet and cash flow and generate financial flexibility to invest in our future,” Aldo Belloni, CEO of Linde said.

The company said the proposed merger would bring together two leading companies in the global industrial gas industry, leveraging the proven strengths of each.

Based on 2015 reported results, the combination will create a company with pro forma revenues of approximately USD 30 billion (euro 28 billion), prior to any divestitures, and a current market value in excess of USD 65 billion (euro 61 billion).

Linde AG said the merged company would create significant value for shareholders through the realization of approximately USD 1 billion (euro 0.9 billion) in annual synergies, driven by scale benefits, cost savings and efficiency improvements.

The combined company will be governed by a single board of directors with equal representation from Linde and Praxair. Current Linde and Praxair shareholders will each own approximately 50 percent of the combined company assuming a 100 percent share exchange in the German offer.

At 15:05 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 381.65, up Rs 25.65, or 7.21 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.