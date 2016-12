On December 28, 2016 Kitara PIIN 1101 bought 81,59,363 shares of Mercator at Rs 40.90 on the NSE.However, Kotak Mahindra (International) Limited sold 81,59,363 shares at Rs 40.90.On Wednesday, the share closed down 1.10 percent or Rs 0.45 at Rs 40.35 on the NSE.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 54.60 and 52-week low Rs 16 on 06 September, 2016 and 12 February, 2016, respectively.