On December 28, 2016 Kitara PIIN 1101 bought 7,14,344 shares of Supreme Infrastructure India at Rs 72.75 on the NSE.However, Kotak Mahindra (International) Limited sold 7,14,344 shares at Rs 72.75.On Wednesday, the share closed up 2.70 percent or Rs 1.95 at Rs 74.30 on the NSE.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 151.65 and 52-week low Rs 65.10 on 31 December, 2015 and 29 February, 2016, respectively.