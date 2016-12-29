Kotak Mahindra sells 12.19 lakh shares of Vivimed Labs

Kotak Mahindra (International) Limited sold 12,19,300 shares of Vivimed Labs at Rs 89.47.
Dec 29, 2016

Kotak Mahindra sells 12.19 lakh shares of Vivimed Labs

Kotak Mahindra (International) Limited sold 12,19,300 shares of Vivimed Labs at Rs 89.47.

| 1 Comments
On December 28, 2016 Kitara PIIN 1101 bought 12,19,300 shares of  Vivimed Labs at Rs 89.47 on the NSE.

However, Kotak Mahindra (International) Limited sold 12,19,300 shares at Rs 89.47.

On Wednesday, the share closed up 4.57 percent or Rs 3.90 at Rs 89.30 on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 121.20 and 52-week low Rs 68 on 04 October, 2016 and 09 August, 2016, respectively.
Kotak sold. KITARA bought and increased holding. It is positive.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.