Dec 22, 2016, 03.30 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
The company has received orders / letter of intent worth Rs 43.15 crore till date, which includes order for instrument and utility gas package (IUG) for offshore platform of ONGC of Rs 16.99 crore.
Kilburn Engineering up 8%, bags orders worth Rs 43.15 cr
