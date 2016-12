Kilburn Engineering up 8%, bags orders worth Rs 43.15 cr

Shares of Kilburn Engineering added 8 percent intraday Thursday as it has received orders worth Rs 43.15 crore.The company has received orders / letter of intent worth Rs 43.15 crore till date, which includes order for instrument and utility gas package (IUG) for offshore platform of ONGC of Rs 16.99 crore.It also got an order for tea dryers and other drying equipments worth of Rs 13.36 crore and received letter of intent for rotary calciner - 350 TPD of Rs 12.80 crore.At 15:28 hrs Kilburn Engineering was quoting at Rs 59.60, up Rs 0.60, or 1.02 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil