Share price of Jyoti Structures added 15.6 percent intraday Wednesday as it has received order worth USD 15 million from ESKOM.The company has received an order from ESKOM, a South African utility, for supply of towers and construction of 765 and 400 kV Masa Ngwedi transmission line Sec C.The said order is to be executed in 18 months and the project is funded by World Bank.The company is currently executing three contracts for ESKOM in South Africa with a total value of approximately USD 80 million.In the past, the company has satisfactorily completed three major projects for the same clients.At 09:54 hrs Jyoti Structures was quoting at Rs 11.19, up Rs 0.93, or 9.06 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil