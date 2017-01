Jubilant Life up 10%, signs contracts in radio pharma business

Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences added 10.3 percent intraday Wednesday as it has signed a long term contracts in Radiopharma business."The company's wholly own subsidiary Jubilant Pharma, through one of its units Jubilant DraxImage Inc. Montreal Canada (JDI), has signed long term contracts with distribution networks in the US for supply of products used for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for thyroid, myocardial perfusion, lung, kidney and bone scans to be supplied by JDI over a period of 39 months effective from January 2017," as per company's release.Shyam S. Bhartia, chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman and MD, Jubilant Life Sciences said, "We are delighted to announce signing of long term contracts by our Jubilant Draximage business where we are the leader in some of the key products in the US market."At 10:39 hrs Jubilant Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 686.20, up Rs 48.35, or 7.58 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil