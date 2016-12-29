JMC Projects up 15%, bags orders in excess of Rs 1457 cr
The company has bagged shipyard modernisation project worth Rs 454 crore in Goa, Rs 446 crore flyover project in Maharashtra and commercial project in Hyderabad worth Rs 282 crore.
Moneycontrol Bureau
Share price of JMC Projects surged more than 15 percent intraday Thursday as it has bagged orders in excess of Rs 1457 crore.
It has also received residential project in Bangalore worth Rs 224 crore and educational building project worth Rs 51 crore in Amravati, Andhra Pradesh.
SK Tripathi, CEO & Deputy MD of JMC Projects said, "In the past few quarters, we have successfully increased our presence in government projects, it would enhance our growth sustainability going forward."
At 09:25 hrs JMC Projects (India) was quoting at Rs 229.80, up Rs 21.75, or 10.45 percent on the BSE.