Dec 29, 2016, 02.01 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The company at its meeting held on December 28, has approved raising of funds by way of public and/or private offerings and/or qualified institutions placement, including GDR, ADR, FCCB, or any combination thereof for an amount up to Rs 1000 crore, in one or more tranches, to eligible investors.
JK Tyre to raise fund upto Rs 1000 crore; shares up 3%
The company at its meeting held on December 28, has approved raising of funds by way of public and/or private offerings and/or qualified institutions placement, including GDR, ADR, FCCB, or any combination thereof for an amount up to Rs 1000 crore, in one or more tranches, to eligible investors.
