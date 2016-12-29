JK Tyre to raise fund upto Rs 1000 crore; shares up 3%

The company at its meeting held on December 28, has approved raising of funds by way of public and/or private offerings and/or qualified institutions placement, including GDR, ADR, FCCB, or any combination thereof for an amount up to Rs 1000 crore, in one or more tranches, to eligible investors.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Buzzing Stocks

Dec 29, 2016, 02.01 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JK Tyre to raise fund upto Rs 1000 crore; shares up 3%

The company at its meeting held on December 28, has approved raising of funds by way of public and/or private offerings and/or qualified institutions placement, including GDR, ADR, FCCB, or any combination thereof for an amount up to Rs 1000 crore, in one or more tranches, to eligible investors.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

JK Tyre to raise fund upto Rs 1000 crore; shares up 3%

The company at its meeting held on December 28, has approved raising of funds by way of public and/or private offerings and/or qualified institutions placement, including GDR, ADR, FCCB, or any combination thereof for an amount up to Rs 1000 crore, in one or more tranches, to eligible investors.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Moneycontrol Bureau

Shares of  JK Tyre and Industries gained 3 percent intraday Thursday on board approval to raise fund upto Rs 1000 crore by issue of securities.

The company at its meeting held on December 28, has approved raising of funds by way of public and/or private offerings and/or qualified institutions placement, including GDR, ADR, FCCB, or any combination thereof for an amount up to Rs 1000 crore, in one or more tranches, to eligible investors.

At 13:56 hrs JK Tyre and Industries was quoting at Rs 113, up Rs 1.25, or 1.12 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
Tags  JK Tyre and Industries securities GDR ADR FCCB

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
JK Tyre to raise fund upto Rs 1000 crore; shares up 3%

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.