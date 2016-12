JK Tyre to raise fund upto Rs 1000 crore; shares up 3%

Shares of JK Tyre and Industries gained 3 percent intraday Thursday on board approval to raise fund upto Rs 1000 crore by issue of securities.The company at its meeting held on December 28, has approved raising of funds by way of public and/or private offerings and/or qualified institutions placement, including GDR, ADR, FCCB, or any combination thereof for an amount up to Rs 1000 crore, in one or more tranches, to eligible investors.At 13:56 hrs JK Tyre and Industries was quoting at Rs 113, up Rs 1.25, or 1.12 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil