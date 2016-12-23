JK Paper gains 5%, to sell 20% stake in Oji JK Packaging

The company at its meeting of committee of directors held on December 22, has decided to sell the 20 percent shareholding of OJPPL to OHC, one of the joint venture parties.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Buzzing Stocks

Dec 23, 2016, 11.18 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JK Paper gains 5%, to sell 20% stake in Oji JK Packaging

The company at its meeting of committee of directors held on December 22, has decided to sell the 20 percent shareholding of OJPPL to OHC, one of the joint venture parties.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

JK Paper gains 5%, to sell 20% stake in Oji JK Packaging

The company at its meeting of committee of directors held on December 22, has decided to sell the 20 percent shareholding of OJPPL to OHC, one of the joint venture parties.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Moneycontrol Bureau

Share price of  JK Paper rose 5.2 percent intraday Friday as it has decided to sell its stake in Oji JK Packaging (OJPPL) to Oji Holdings Corporation (OHC).

The company at its meeting of committee of directors held on December 22, has decided to sell the 20 percent shareholding of OJPPL to OHC, one of the joint venture parties.

In this regard the company has authorised certain directors/executives of the company to sign the share purchase agreement and to transfer the relevant shares to OHC, whereby the company would cease to be a party of the joint venture.

The company had entered into a joint venture agreement with Oji Holdings Corporation, Japan (OHC), Marubeni Corporation, Japan and Oji India Packaging (renamed as Oji JK Packaging) (OJPPL) for the purpose of manufacturing and sale of corrugated packaging products by OJPPL.

The company had thereafter subscribed to 125.90 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each, being 20 percent shareholding of OJPPL.

At 11:06 hrs JK Paper was quoting at Rs 86.55, up Rs 1.95, or 2.30 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
Tags  JK Paper Oji JK Packaging Oji Holdings Corporation OJPPL OHC Marubeni Corporation Japan

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
JK Paper gains 5%, to sell 20% stake in Oji JK Packaging
cronie_back
_again
New Member
188 Followers
JK Paper

Price when posted: NSE: Rs. 86.40

JK is always a buy and hold for next 3qtrs!!
  2 replies

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login