JK Paper gains 5%, to sell 20% stake in Oji JK Packaging

Moneycontrol Bureau
Share price of JK Paper
rose 5.2 percent intraday Friday as it has decided to sell its stake in Oji JK Packaging (OJPPL) to Oji Holdings Corporation (OHC).
The company at its meeting of committee of directors held on December 22, has decided to sell the 20 percent shareholding of OJPPL to OHC, one of the joint venture parties.
In this regard the company has authorised certain directors/executives of the company to sign the share purchase agreement and to transfer the relevant shares to OHC, whereby the company would cease to be a party of the joint venture.
The company had entered into a joint venture agreement with Oji Holdings Corporation, Japan (OHC), Marubeni Corporation, Japan and Oji India Packaging (renamed as Oji JK Packaging) (OJPPL) for the purpose of manufacturing and sale of corrugated packaging products by OJPPL.
The company had thereafter subscribed to 125.90 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each, being 20 percent shareholding of OJPPL.
At 11:06 hrs JK Paper was quoting at Rs 86.55, up Rs 1.95, or 2.30 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil