Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement added 3.2 percent intraday Tuesday as it has approve to issue NCDs upto Rs 300 crore on private placement basis.The company at its meeting held on December 26, approved the proposed issue of listed, secured, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).The company is going to issue 3000 NCDs of face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating upto Rs 300 crore.The proposed NCDs to be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE.The company is going to allot the said NCDs on December 29, 2016 with a tenor of 60 months.At 14:24 hrs JK Lakshmi Cement was quoting at Rs 354.50, up Rs 7.85, or 2.26 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil