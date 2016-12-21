Jeevan Scientific up 9% on drug regulator nod for Hyderabad unit

Dec 21, 2016, 05.00 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jeevan Scientific Technology shares gained nearly 9 percent intraday Wednesday after its Hyderabad unit received approval from Indian drug regulator.
"Clinical Pharmacology Centre to conduct bioavailability/bioequivalence studies has been approved by the Office of Drug Control General, India (DCGI) on December 16 for a period of three years," the company said in its filing.
This centre has four independent clinics and has total capacity of 132 beds.
At 15:28 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 49.25, up Rs 1.95, or 4.12 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.