JBCG Advisory buys 1.95 crore shares of Centrum Capital

On December 22, 2016 Indivision India Partners sold 2,05,00,000 shares of Centrum Capital at Rs 25 on the BSE.However, JBCG Advisory Services Private Ltd bought 1,95,36,284 shares at Rs 25.08.On Thursday, Centrum Capital ended at Rs 29.40, up Rs 2.85, or 10.73 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 32.30 and 52-week low Rs 10.71 on 15 September, 2016 and 05 April, 2016, respectively.