Jagran Prakashan rises 6%, to consider buyback on January 5

Shares of Jagran Prakashan rose 6.5 percent intraday Friday ahead of board meeting to consider buyback of its shares.The meeting of the board of directors of company is scheduled to be held on January 05, 2017, to consider the proposal for buyback of shares.The company has decided to close the trading window for insiders and designated employees of the company from December 29, 2016 from 5 pm till the conclusion of 48 hours from the conclusion of the meeting.At 11:31 hrs Jagran Prakashan was quoting at Rs 179.40, up Rs 5.50, or 3.16 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil