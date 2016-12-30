Jagran Prakashan rises 6%, to consider buyback on January 5

The meeting of the board of directors of company is scheduled to be held on January 05, 2017, to consider the proposal for buyback of shares.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Buzzing Stocks

Dec 30, 2016, 12.00 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jagran Prakashan rises 6%, to consider buyback on January 5

The meeting of the board of directors of company is scheduled to be held on January 05, 2017, to consider the proposal for buyback of shares.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Jagran Prakashan rises 6%, to consider buyback on January 5

The meeting of the board of directors of company is scheduled to be held on January 05, 2017, to consider the proposal for buyback of shares.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Moneycontrol Bureau

Shares of  Jagran Prakashan rose 6.5 percent intraday Friday ahead of board meeting to consider buyback of its shares.

The meeting of the board of directors of company is scheduled to be held on January 05, 2017, to consider the proposal for buyback of shares.

The company has decided to close the trading window for insiders and designated employees of the company from December 29, 2016 from 5 pm till the conclusion of 48 hours from the conclusion of the meeting.

At 11:31 hrs Jagran Prakashan was quoting at Rs 179.40, up Rs 5.50, or 3.16 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
Tags  Jagran Prakashan buyback

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Jagran Prakashan rises 6%, to consider buyback on January 5

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.