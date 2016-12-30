Jagran Prakashan rises 6%, to consider buyback on January 5

Dec 30, 2016, 12.00 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The meeting of the board of directors of company is scheduled to be held on January 05, 2017, to consider the proposal for buyback of shares.
ICICI Direct is bullish on Jagran Prakashan has re
Motilal Oswal is bullish on Jagran Prakashan has r
Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL), the publisher of leadi
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.