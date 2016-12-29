Dec 29, 2016, 10.05 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The company has received LoA from NHAI for the project of six laning of Kishagarh to Gulabpura section of NH 79A and NH 79 in the state of Rajasthan under NHDP phase V package - I project.
IRB Infra gets LoA of Rs 1530 crore from NHAI; shares gain 3%
