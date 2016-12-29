IRB Infra gets LoA of Rs 1530 crore from NHAI; shares gain 3%

The company has received LoA from NHAI for the project of six laning of Kishagarh to Gulabpura section of NH 79A and NH 79 in the state of Rajasthan under NHDP phase V package - I project.
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Buzzing Stocks

Dec 29, 2016, 10.05 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRB Infra gets LoA of Rs 1530 crore from NHAI; shares gain 3%

The company has received LoA from NHAI for the project of six laning of Kishagarh to Gulabpura section of NH 79A and NH 79 in the state of Rajasthan under NHDP phase V package - I project.

IRB Infra gets LoA of Rs 1530 crore from NHAI; shares gain 3%

The company has received LoA from NHAI for the project of six laning of Kishagarh to Gulabpura section of NH 79A and NH 79 in the state of Rajasthan under NHDP phase V package - I project.

Moneycontrol Bureau

Shares of  IRB Infrastructure Developers added 3 percent intraday Thursday as it has received letter of award (LoA) of Rs 1530 crore from NHAI.

The company has received LoA from NHAI for the project of six laning of Kishagarh to Gulabpura section of NH 79A and NH 79 in the state of Rajasthan under NHDP phase V package - I project.

The estimated project cost of the company is approximately Rs 1530 crore on DBFOT basis, with a total length is 90 kilo meters.

The concession period of the project is 20 years including construction period of 910 days.

The company will gat tolling rights on project from appointed date.

The company has offered a premium of Rs 186.30 crore to NHAI in terms of concession agreement.

At 09:45 hrs IRB Infrastructure Developers was quoting at Rs 193.75, up Rs 4.30, or 2.27 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
Tags  IRB Infrastructure Developers letter of award NHAI

IRB Infra gets LoA of Rs 1530 crore from NHAI; shares gain 3%

