Shares of IP Rings has locked at 20 percent upper circuit and touched 52-week high of Rs 240.10 on right issue approval by the board.The company at its meeting held on January 04, 2017, has approved the proposed rights issue in the ratio of 4 rights equity shares for every 5 equity shares held on the record date The offer price for said right issue is Rs 88.75, includes face value of Rs 10 and premium of Rs 78.75 per share.At 09:37 hrs IP Rings was quoting at Rs 240.10, up Rs 40, or 19.99 percent on the BSE.There were pending buy orders of 24,313 shares, with no sellers available.Posted by Rakesh Patil