InterGlobe up 2% as investment firms may buy stake in tech arm

InterGlobe Aviation shares gained nearly 2 percent intraday Monday after a media report indicated that overseas investment firms are looking for controlling stake in parent company's travel reservation subsidiary.

"India-born Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Holdings is competing with US buyout giants such as the Blackstone Group and Carlyle Group to acquire a controlling stake in InterGlobe Technology Quotient, the travel reservation arm of InterGlobe Enterprises that runs IndiGo Airlines, in a USD 500 million deal," a media report quoting unnamed sources said.

The report further said Warburg Pincus and TPG Capital Management are the two other contenders in talks to acquire the Delhi-headquartered technology outsourcing firm.

Gurgaon-based InterGlobe Technology Quotient is the official distributor of Travelport in India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and in 5 other markets across the Asia Pacific region. Travelport is a leading travel commerce platform, focused on providing distribution, technology, payment and other solutions for the global travel and tourism industry.

In October 2015, InterGlobe Enterprises raised little more than Rs 3,000 crore by selling stake via IPO in airline subsidiary InterGlobe Aviation.

At 12:51 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 831.00, up Rs 7.05, or 0.86 percent on the BSE.