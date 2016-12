Indo Borax dips 4% on plant shut down to clear inventory

Share price of Indo Borax and Chemicals declined 4.6 percent intraday Wednesday as it shut the plant to clear the inventory.The company's plant will remain shut down from December, 21 2016 for approximately 30 days, for clearance of inventory.At 11:00 hrs Indo Borax and Chemicals was quoting at Rs 253.70, down Rs 12.30, or 4.62 percent on the BSEThe share touched its 52-week high Rs 401 and 52-week low Rs 249.10 on 11 July, 2016 and 22 November, 2016, respectively.Posted by Rakesh Patil