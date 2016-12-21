Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 1050: Motilal Oswal
Dec 21, 2016, 11.07 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The company's plant will remain shut down from December, 21 2016 for approximately 30 days, for clearance of inventory.
Indo Borax dips 4% on plant shut down to clear inventory
