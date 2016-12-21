Indo Borax dips 4% on plant shut down to clear inventory

Dec 21, 2016

Moneycontrol Bureau

Share price of  Indo Borax and Chemicals declined 4.6 percent intraday Wednesday as it shut the plant to clear the inventory.

At 11:00 hrs Indo Borax and Chemicals was quoting at Rs 253.70, down Rs 12.30, or 4.62 percent on the BSE

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 401 and 52-week low Rs 249.10 on 11 July, 2016 and 22 November, 2016, respectively.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
