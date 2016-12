Indiastar (Mauritius) sells 4.2 lakh shares of Global Offshore

On December 23, 2016 Indiastar (Mauritius) Limited sold 420,000 shares of Global Offshore at Rs 57.90 per share on the NSE.Global Offshore Services closed at Rs 58.70, down Rs 5.60, or 8.71 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 359.00 and 52-week low Rs 57.90 on 11 January, 2016 and 23 December, 2016, respectively.