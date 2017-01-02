Jan 02, 2017, 10.32 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The company has received a LoA for a road contract from Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) through CE (NH) PWD, Government of Karnataka for a total value of Rs 242.56 crore.
ILandFS Engg up 7%, gets contract of Rs 242.5 cr from MoRTH
