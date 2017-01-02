ILandFS Engg up 7%, gets contract of Rs 242.5 cr from MoRTH

Jan 02, 2017, 10.32 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Bureau

Shares of ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company advanced 7.5 percent intraday Monday as it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) of Rs 242.56 crore.

The company has received a LoA for a road contract from Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) through CE (NH) PWD, Government of Karnataka for a total value of Rs 242.56 crore.

The project involves widening of two/four lane with paved shoulders of NH-50 on an EPC mode in the state of Karnataka with a completion period of 24 months.

The company is currently executing a metro rail contract in Karnataka for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for a value of Rs 326.99 crore.

At 10:10 hrs ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company was quoting at Rs 44.95, up Rs 2.30, or 5.39 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
