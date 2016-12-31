IGH Holdings buys 42 lakh shares of Aditya Birla Nuvo

Turquoise Investments and Finance Private Limited bought 1,500,000 shares at Rs 1,360.60 per share on the BSE.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Buzzing Stocks

Dec 31, 2016, 11.49 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IGH Holdings buys 42 lakh shares of Aditya Birla Nuvo

Turquoise Investments and Finance Private Limited bought 1,500,000 shares at Rs 1,360.60 per share on the BSE.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

IGH Holdings buys 42 lakh shares of Aditya Birla Nuvo

Turquoise Investments and Finance Private Limited bought 1,500,000 shares at Rs 1,360.60 per share on the BSE.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

On December 30, 2016 IGH Holdings Private Limited bought 4,200,000 shares of Aditya Birla Nuvo at Rs 1,358.69 per share on the BSE. Also, Turquoise Investments and Finance Private Limited bought 1,500,000 shares at Rs 1,360.60 per share on the BSE.

However, Reliance Growth Fund sold 1,659,200 shares at Rs 1,366.00 per share on the BSE and Reliance Regular Saving Fund Equity Option sold 700,000 shares at Rs 1366 per share on the BSE. Also, Reliance Tax Saver Elss Fund sold 724,000 shares of AB Nuvo at Rs 1366 per share on the BSE.

Aditya Birla Nuvo closed at Rs 1,287.05, up Rs 44.50, or 3.58 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,364.00 and 52-week low Rs 685.00 on 08 January, 2016 and 29 February, 2016, respectively.
Tags  IGH Holdings Private Limited Aditya Birla Nuvo Turquoise Investments and Finance Private Limited Reliance Growth Fund Reliance Regular Saving Fund Equity Option Reliance Tax Saver Elss Fund

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
IGH Holdings buys 42 lakh shares of Aditya Birla Nuvo

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.