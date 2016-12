IGH Holdings buys 42 lakh shares of Aditya Birla Nuvo

On December 30, 2016 IGH Holdings Private Limited bought 4,200,000 shares of Aditya Birla Nuvo at Rs 1,358.69 per share on the BSE. Also, Turquoise Investments and Finance Private Limited bought 1,500,000 shares at Rs 1,360.60 per share on the BSE.However, Reliance Growth Fund sold 1,659,200 shares at Rs 1,366.00 per share on the BSE and Reliance Regular Saving Fund Equity Option sold 700,000 shares at Rs 1366 per share on the BSE. Also, Reliance Tax Saver Elss Fund sold 724,000 shares of AB Nuvo at Rs 1366 per share on the BSE.Aditya Birla Nuvo closed at Rs 1,287.05, up Rs 44.50, or 3.58 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,364.00 and 52-week low Rs 685.00 on 08 January, 2016 and 29 February, 2016, respectively.