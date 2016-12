On December 20, 2016 IFCI Ltd sold 3,23,823 shares of BF Utilities at Rs 418.42 on the NSE.On Tuesday, BF Utilities ended at Rs 404.10, up Rs 5.75, or 1.44 percent on the NSE.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 724.70 and 52-week low Rs 389.10 on 04 January, 2016 and 12 February, 2016, respectively.