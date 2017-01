On January 5, 2017 IFCI sold 245,011 shares of BF Utilities at Rs 400.16 per share on the NSE.BF Utilities closed at Rs 394.10, up Rs 2.70, or 0.69 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 704.40 and 52-week low Rs 363.95 on 06 January, 2016 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.