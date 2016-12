HSBC Global buys 1.65 crore shares of Jaiprakash Power

On December 22, 2016 BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 1,65,64,268 shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures at Rs 3.87 on the BSE.However, HSBC Global Investment FU NDS Mauritius Ltd bought 1,65,64,268 shares at Rs 3.87.On Thursday, Jaiprakash Power Ventures ended at Rs 3.83, down Rs 0.10, or 2.54 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 7.79 and 52-week low Rs 3.60 on 06 January, 2016 and 16 December, 2016, respectively.