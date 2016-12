HPL Electric gets orders over Rs 100 crore; shares up 6%

Shares of HPL Electric & Power gained 6.5 percent intraday Tuesday as it has received orders of Rs 100 crore.The company has received orders of over Rs 100 crore, which includes Rs 70 crore for Bhopal smart city lighting project and Rs 33 crore for energy meters from Southern Power Distribution.Gautam Seth, joint managing director of HPL Electric said, "The order for Bhopal smart city lighting is a reward for our exceptional technology in the field of lighting which gave us a cutting edge over others."For Bhopal smart city lighting order, the company has earlier entered as part of a consortium with Bharti Infratel and Ericsson.At 09:49 hrs HPL Electric & Power was quoting at Rs 102.45, up Rs 2.05, or 2.04 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil