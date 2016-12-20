Dec 20, 2016, 10.36 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The company has received orders of over Rs 100 crore, which includes Rs 70 crore for Bhopal smart city lighting project and Rs 33 crore for energy meters from Southern Power Distribution.
HPL Electric gets orders over Rs 100 crore; shares up 6%
