Dec 23, 2016, 10.10 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The company at its meeting held December 22, has approved the disinvestment of 4,36,47,056 equity shares of Rs 10 each held by the company in Hinduja Energy (India), in tranches, as per independent valuation of Rs 31.58 per share to third party.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Hinduja Ventures up 4% on divestment of stake in energy arm
The company at its meeting held December 22, has approved the disinvestment of 4,36,47,056 equity shares of Rs 10 each held by the company in Hinduja Energy (India), in tranches, as per independent valuation of Rs 31.58 per share to third party.