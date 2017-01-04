Hikal gains 6%, completes sale of Bengaluru land

Jan 04, 2017, 09.48 AM

Moneycontrol Bureau

Share price of Hikal rose 6.5 percent intraday Wednesday as it has completed sale of its Bengaluru land.

The company has concluded the process of sale of its land on which its former R&D centre was situated at Kalena Agrahara Village, Begur, Hobli, Bangalore South Taluk, Bangalore; admeasuring approximately 1.52 acres.

The proceeds of the sale will be used towards the current operations of the company.

The sale transaction is not a related party transaction and the buyer is not related to the promoter/promoter group.

At 09:44 hrs Hikal was quoting at Rs 222.10, up Rs 8.50, or 3.98 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.