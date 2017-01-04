GVK rises 13% as co may be lone bidder for Navi Mumbai airport

GVK Power & Infrastructure shares rallied more than 13 percent intraday Wednesday as a media report indicated that the company may be the lone bidder for Navi Mumbai airport.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Buzzing Stocks

Jan 04, 2017, 11.38 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GVK rises 13% as co may be lone bidder for Navi Mumbai airport

GVK Power & Infrastructure shares rallied more than 13 percent intraday Wednesday as a media report indicated that the company may be the lone bidder for Navi Mumbai airport.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

GVK rises 13% as co may be lone bidder for Navi Mumbai airport

GVK Power & Infrastructure shares rallied more than 13 percent intraday Wednesday as a media report indicated that the company may be the lone bidder for Navi Mumbai airport.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

GVK Power & Infrastructure shares rallied more than 13 percent intraday Wednesday as a media report indicated that the company may be the lone bidder for Navi Mumbai airport.

"Three of the four companies shortlisted to build the much-delayed Rs 16,000 crore Navi Mumbai airport have pulled out, citing long-unresolved issues such an incomplete resettlement of families from the area, zero pre-development work and issues with the bid document," a media report said.

The report further said according to bidders, the stipulated 42-month time to complete the project is too short, given the conditions.

Three companies are GMR Infrastructure , Tata Realty & Infrastructure and the Hiranandani Group, which have opted out and won't put in financial bids, leaving GVK Power & Infrastructure-led Mumbai International Airport, the operator of Mumbai airport, as the only qualified bidder for the airport project, a report said.

Planning body City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will hold a 26 percent stake in the Navi Mumbai airport project which will be developed through a public-private partnership.

At 10:34 hours IST, GVK Power & Infrastructure shares were trading at Rs 6, up 8.70 percent amid high volumes while GMR Infrastructure was at Rs 12.45, up 2.05 percent on the BSE.

Tags  GVK Power & Infrastructure Navi Mumbai airport GMR Infrastructure Tata Realty Hiranandani Group

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
GVK rises 13% as co may be lone bidder for Navi Mumbai airport

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.