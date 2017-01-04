GVK rises 13% as co may be lone bidder for Navi Mumbai airport

Jan 04, 2017, 11.38 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
GVK Power & Infrastructure shares rallied more than 13 percent intraday Wednesday as a media report indicated that the company may be the lone bidder for Navi Mumbai airport.
"Three of the four companies shortlisted to build the much-delayed Rs 16,000 crore Navi Mumbai airport have pulled out, citing long-unresolved issues such an incomplete resettlement of families from the area, zero pre-development work and issues with the bid document," a media report said.
The report further said according to bidders, the stipulated 42-month time to complete the project is too short, given the conditions.
Three companies are GMR Infrastructure , Tata Realty & Infrastructure and the Hiranandani Group, which have opted out and won't put in financial bids, leaving GVK Power & Infrastructure-led Mumbai International Airport, the operator of Mumbai airport, as the only qualified bidder for the airport project, a report said.
Planning body City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will hold a 26 percent stake in the Navi Mumbai airport project which will be developed through a public-private partnership.
At 10:34 hours IST, GVK Power & Infrastructure shares were trading at Rs 6, up 8.70 percent amid high volumes while GMR Infrastructure was at Rs 12.45, up 2.05 percent on the BSE.
